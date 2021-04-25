Six South Korean wrestlers positive for COVID-19 after Asian Championships

Seven COVID-19 infections have been reported among the South Korean delegation which attended the Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty earlier this month.

Six male wrestlers and a coach have been found to have the virus, Yonhap News Agency reports, citing a Korea Wrestling Federation official.

Five of the wresters and the coach have returned to South Korea, while a sixth athlete remained in Kazakhstan, planning to compete at an event in Bulgaria next week.

Sofia, Bulgaria's capital, is then due to host the global qualification tournament from May 6 to 9.

Per the Yonhap report, none of the infected wrestlers or coach are seriously ill and those in South Korea have been moved to an isolation facility.

The Asian Championships in Almaty, which followed an Asian Olympic qualifier in the same city, saw multiple teams withdraw because of coronavirus concerns.

Ryu Han-su won one of two South Korean gold medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships ©Getty Images

China's women's team travelled to Kazakhstan but withdrew on the eve of the tournament.

The Japanese women's team never flew following COVID-19 contact tracing, but officials reported that no wresters tested positive for the virus.

North Korea, which has opted out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on health grounds, did not send any wrestlers.

South Korea won 12 medals at the event - two of them gold.

Gong Byung-min won the under-79 kilograms men's freestyle title, while Ryu Han-su - a two-time world and Asian Games champion - won the under-72kg Greco-Roman gold medal.