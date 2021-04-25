The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has named Kate Hartman as its new chief of communications, joining the organisation with the experience of working at three Olympic Games.

Hartman was previously vice-president of strategic communications for North America for The Coca-Cola Company.

At the London 2012, Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016 Olympics, Hartman led the management and implementation of Coca-Cola's communication strategy.

Hartman also worked at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, 2015 Special Olympics and 2017 World Games.

In her role at The Coca-Cola Company, Hartman oversaw all internal and external communications in North America, including in the fields of brand and business, crisis and reputation and employee and leadership.

Kate Hartman spent more than a decade at The Coca-Cola Company ©Getty Images

"I have always had a deep love and respect for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements and athletes and it is a true honour to have been tapped for this role," said Hartman.

"Through my work at Coca-Cola, I’ve seen first-hand the positive influence and impact the Olympic and Paralympic Games has on athletes, host countries and billions of fans globally."

Hartman will lead the USOPC's communications initiatives and report to Katie Bynum, chief of strategy and growth, and will work closely with USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland to integrate stakeholder engagement.

Hartman holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Saint Mary's College and resides in Atlanta, where she will be based, beginning the role on May 10.