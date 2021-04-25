The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has unveiled its new strategic plan through to 2024.

Four main aims are listed in the new plan, which has been in the making since August last year.

The PNGOC had planned a public launch of the document, which secretary general and International Olympic Committee member Auvita Rapilla said had been negated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Excellence embodied and strategic partnerships" focuses on ensuring the PNGOC continues to work closely with the country's Government and the Olympic Movement.

The "vision of consistent success" is the second target of the plan, which the PNGOC promised "will be delivered through a detailed performance strategy to ensure that Team PNG is the best performing Pacific team at all major multi-sport competitions it competes in".

Ensuring the success of Papua New Guinea at major events is among the key aims of the plan ©Getty Images

Developing solidarity and the capability of its National Federations is among the other key aims, along with "utilising and promoting sport as an enabler for sustainable development".

"It was important that we were thorough in finalising the strategic plan," said Rapilla.

"We acknowledge that we have a wide focus of work under the Olympic Charter, and our involvement as members of the Commonwealth Games Federation and the Pacific Games Council.

"The advent of the pandemic and its disruption to sport and its broader societal impacts negated a public launch.

"What is more important here is that we have a complete documentation that is intended to provide direction, and be adaptive to the changing environmental context and evolving needs of the organisation and our stakeholders."