The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Running Target World Championship has been postponed for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chateauroux in France had been scheduled to host the event in 2020 before it was pushed back to June 6-16 this year as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The ISSF Executive Committee decided to postpone the Championship indefinitely and said new dates would be announced soon.

The event also doubles as the European Championship for the running target discipline.

The ISSF praised organisers for hosting World Cup events during the pandemic ©Getty Images

Members of the ISSF Executive Committee praised hosts of recent major shooting events, including the Grand Prix in Rabat and World Cups in Cairo and New Delhi, during its latest meeting.

In a statement, the ISSF said organisers deserved "special gratitude... for their contribution to the shooting sport that allowed the athletes return to the competitions after a long break caused by COVID-19 pandemic and compete in safe atmosphere".

There were several positive cases stemming from the World Cup in New Delhi last month, however.

Lonato in Italy is set to host the next ISSF World Cup from May 7 to 17.

All 10 finals from the shotgun event will be broadcast on television in Italy and streamed live on the internet as part of the ISSF's efforts to increase the exposure of the sport.