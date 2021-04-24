World Taekwondo and FISU to stage University Sport and Peace Forum

Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) Board member Claude Marshall will be one of three main speakers at the University Sport and Peace Forum.

The online event is being organised jointly by World Taekwondo and the International University Sports Federation (FISU) on April 30.

Marshall is a refugee sport coordinator for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in addition to sitting on the THF Board.

Humanity will be the theme when Marshall speaks.

Since being founded in 2015, the THF has worked closely with the UNHCR to empower refugee children through taekwondo.

More than 150 youngsters from refugee camps in #Jordan have taken part in training sessions virtually to mark @IDSDP, which have been organised by Peace and Sport and the @TaekwondoHuman1 https://t.co/tVftekSgm1 #taekwondo #idsdp2021 #whitecard #strongertogether — insidethegames (@insidethegames) April 12, 2021

Delise O'Meally and Rosaura Mendez Gamboa, who are FISU Executive Committee members, are also due to speak.

Social justice will be O'Meally's theme and Mendez Gamboa is expected to discuss gender quality.

Mendez Gamboa chairs the FISU Gender Equality Committee.

For more information and the option to sign up for the World Taekwondo-FISU University Sport and Peace Forum, click here.