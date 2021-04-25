Anthea Crittle and Lorraine Landon have been added to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 2022 Women's Basketball World Cup Organising Committee, making them the final appointments to Australia's executive team for the event.

Scheduled to be held in Sydney, the 2022 Women's Basketball World Cup is due to run from September 22 to October 1.

Crittle will join as general manager of finance and business operations, while Landon will be general manager for event operations.

They will work with chief executive Melissa King and fellow general managers Taryn Kirby and Dustin Lockett in organising the World Cup.

Crittle joins following senior roles at Bloomberg, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Qantas and McDonald's - and most recently, as finance director of travel and expense at Uber.

"I am thrilled to join Melissa and the team and humbled to be involved in such an exciting event for Australian women's basketball and the broader community," said Crittle.

"It's such a special opportunity to be a part of an engaging and inclusive event for fans in Sydney that inspires women in sport while also raising the profile of basketball in Australia and globally."

Carolyn Campbell has been named as Basketball Australia's new interim chief executive ©Getty Images

Landon continues using her experience in basketball in Australia, following previous roles with Basketball Australia, Sydney Kings and the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

She also serves as a director at Sport Inclusion Australia and was a commissioner for women's basketball with FIBA.

"It's an exciting time for women's basketball in Australia to have the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup here in Sydney and I am thrilled to be a part of the executive team to deliver the best ever edition," said Landon.

"Fans will be treated to the best 12 women's basketball teams in the world that will inspire a new generation of young girls wanting to be a basketball athlete."

Australia was awarded the 2022 Women's Basketball World Cup in March 2020, defeating Russia to hosting rights.

Meanwhile, the Board of Basketball Australia has confirmed Carolyn Campbell as the interim chief executive of the National Federation.

She joins the organisation having spent the past 25 years in executive roles across the Australian sporting sector, most recently as chief executive of Netball New South Wales for the past 15 years.

"The Board is delighted to have been able to secure the esteemed services of Carolyn Campbell as Basketball Australia's interim chief executive," said Basketball Australia chair Ned Coten.

"Ms Campbell is a highly regarded, vastly experienced sports administrator who understands the inner workings of national sporting organisations and will be able to hit the ground running during what is a busy, yet exciting year for Australian basketball."

Campbell takes on the role temporarily following the recent departure of Jerril Rechter.