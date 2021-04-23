Polish Olympic Committee (POC) President Andrzej Kraśnicki has claimed he can "clearly see many positive issues" in the process to "change" the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Kraśnicki’s comments came following an official meeting with AIBA President Umar Kremlev and secretary general István Kovács.

Poland is currently staging the AIBA Youth World Championships which started on April 13 and is due to conclude tomorrow.

The International Olympic Committee suspended AIBA as the Olympic governing body for boxing in 2019.

AIBA was also stripped of any involvement in the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 because of concerns over its governance, finances and refereeing and judging.

Earlier this month, AIBA’s Board of Directors approved a series of reforms which Kremlev claimed were "long overdue" and "vital" in helping the organisation make progress with its overall strategy, governance, finances and sporting integrity.

"Boxing is an important sport for Poland, and Polish Olympic Committee is happy to support its development in our country," said Kraśnicki.

"We monitor all the efforts AIBA leadership is undertaking to change and we already clearly see many positive issues in this process."

More than 400 boxers from 52 countries are competing at the Youth World Championships, which is taking place against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kremlev expressed his gratitude to POC for its support in hosting the event in Kielce.

"Despite all possible difficulties in view of the pandemic, we made it possible to conduct such an important competition for our young generation of athletes," said Kremlev.

Boxing was left off a preliminary list of sports for the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games last year before being added to the programme.

"We know the Polish NOC has undertaken a huge piece of work to serve athletes with 2023 European Games in Krakow," added Kremlev.

"We are very grateful to the whole Krakow team for welcoming boxing as a part of the sports programme 2023.

"AIBA fully supports the efforts of the European Boxing Confederation to organise the competitions."