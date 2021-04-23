The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has sign an agreement with Dentsu to market its commercial properties exclusively in Japan, and has also announced a partnership with planned Saudi Arabian city Neom.

The AFC has announced Neom as a global partner for the period from 2021 to 2024, encompassing all major national team and club competitions.

The Neom project is a planned border city in the north-west of Saudi Arabia.

The city on the Red Sea is billed as "a new model for sustainable living" and will feature research centres, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations.

Neom will look to boost awareness of the project through its partnership with the AFC.

"NEOM is extremely excited about its ambitious partnership with the AFC," said chief executive Nadhmi Al Nasr.

"Football is by far Saudi Arabia's favourite sport.

"It holds a special place in the hearts of our people and therefore provides a unique opportunity to inspire and enable NEOM's citizens to lead active lifestyles, as we move towards our goal of having the most physically-active population on the planet."

#NEOM is proud to announce a four-year global partnership with the @theafcdotcom. Football holds a special place in the hearts of our people and gives us an exciting platform to create real change on the world’s biggest stage. #DiscoverNEOM pic.twitter.com/isvAy79X0k — NEOM (@NEOM) March 29, 2021

The Dentsu agreement comprises the AFC's major national team and club competitions, such as FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Asian Cup, the Women's Asian Cup and the AFC Champions League.

Both parties have worked together on exclusive rights in Japan over the last two decades, and the deal continues this arrangement.

"The AFC is delighted to welcome Dentsu Inc. to the ever-growing family of commercial partners for the 2021-2024 period, as our exclusive commercial agency in Japan," said Dato' Windsor John, the AFC general secretary.

"Japan are one of the most successful footballing nations in both the men's and women's game, not only in Asia, but also across the globe.

"This is a significant agreement that paves the way for millions of passionate fans in Japan to access and engage with the AFC's world-class competitions.

"We are thankful to Dentsu for their continued investment in Asian football, and with their extensive background and long history in marketing football in Asia and Japan, we are confident that they will play a pivotal role in driving the interest and consumption of Asia's finest competitions amongst one of the most passionate fan bases across the continent."

Football Marketing Asia remains the AFC's exclusive agency for commercial rights worldwide, excluding Japan - for media rights - and the Middle East and North Africa region.