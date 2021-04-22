The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has opened the registration process for the 2022 FISU World Forum in Costa Rica.

Continental and national university sports federations can now sign-up through FISU's accreditation portal with less than a year to go before the event between April 8 and 12 next year.

Taking place every two years, and in years when a World University Games is not normally scheduled, the FISU Forum is described as "a place to exchange ideas and best practices".

It brings together students, officials and other key partners involved in the university sports movement.

The main theme in Costa Rica will be "university sport as a driver for sustainable development" - with the host country known for its environmental protection measures.

"The FISU World Forum aims to tackle issues that affect societies on a global scale - such as health and well-being, quality of education, gender equality and the reduction of inequalities," a FISU statement said.

"This will be FISU's first ever event to be held in Costa Rica, as well as the first FISU World Forum to be held in Latin America since Monterrey, Mexico in the summer of 2000.

"We are hopeful and excited to be able to host this forum as a presential event next year, after the last edition had to be held online because of the current epidemic situation.

"Costa Rica is a country full of natural beauty and wonder, and being able to address these contemporaneous and important issues in an environment such as this one is a unique opportunity."

Ukraine was originally awarded the 2022 FISU Forum but the bid process was reopened in October 2019 due to problems with the candidacy.

Budapest was due to host last year, before the event was moved online because of COVID-19.