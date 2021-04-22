Softball Europe cancels youth event but pressing on with remainder of 2021 calendar

Softball Europe has announced the cancellation of the European Massimo Romeo Youth Trophy (EMRYT) because of the coronavirus pandemic but is still planning for the rest of its competitions this year.

The major youth event for under-11 and under-13 players was due to be held in Collecchio in Italy between August 11 and 14.

However, Softball Europe President Gabriel Waage said going ahead with the event also known as the Festival of Youth would have been a "nightmare" for young players.

"This was a hard decision to take," he said.

"We came to the conclusion that we would not have been able to achieve the goals of the event.

"To ensure the safety of the tournament and respect the COVID-19 procedures, the Festival of the Youth would have transformed into a nightmare for kids under the age of 11 and 13."

Softball Europe is pressing ahead with the rest of its 2021 competitions ©Getty Images

Elisa Peri, an organiser from Collecchio, added: "The EMRYT must be a moment of sharing and exchange between the participating teams.

"The health restrictions would not have allowed the teams to fully experience the spirit of the event."

Other Softball Europe events currently scheduled to go ahead this year include the Men's European Championships in the Czech Republic between June 21 and 26.

The women's event is due to follow in Italy from June 27 to July 3.

Softball Europe said its goal was to restore international play across the continent.

Discussions are underway with host nations about holding their competitions amid COVID-19 restrictions, while teams are allowed to withdraw up to 30 days before the event begins.

A competition can only be cancelled 45 days before the start of play.