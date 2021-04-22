Yvette Félix, an assistant coach at the Haitian Football Association (FHF), has been banned from the game for five years by the FIFA Ethics Committee for failing to protect the physical and mental integrity of various female players who were under her authority at the National Training Centre.

The proceedings are part of an investigation into Yves Jean-Bart, the President of the FHF who was banned from football for life last November after being found guilty of sexually harassing and abusing various female players, including minors.

Jean-Bart was suspended in May 2020 following accusations of raping young players at the National Training Centre in Croix-des-Bouquets.

He had led the FHF for the past two decades, with the allegations dating back over the last five years.

Yves Jean-Bart, the President of the Haitian Football Federation, was banned for life last November ©Getty Images

A release by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee said: "The aforementioned ethics proceedings are part of an extensive investigation concerning Mr Yves Jean-Bart and other officials at the FHF, who were identified as having allegedly been involved (as principals, accomplices or instigators) in acts of systematic sexual abuse against female football players, including minors, between 2014 and 2020.

"The proceedings are still pending with respect to other FHF officials.

"In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Ms Félix had breached art. 23 (protection of physical and mental integrity) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and sanctioned her with a ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for a duration of five years."

Félix, also an equipment manager, was also fined CHF10,000 (£7,800/$11,000/€9,000).