Three employees at the state-owned company in charge of the construction of venues for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris have reportedly been suspended for making sexist, homophobic and racist remarks.

Solideo confirmed it had opened an investigation into the allegations, first revealed by the French online publication Mediapart.

One staff member of the company told Mediapart the comments were jokes about gay people, black people, Arabs and women.

Mediapart reported the remarks were made by people working in the department of institutional relations, communication and security at the organisation.

The identities of those who have been suspended have not been revealed.

Solideo is the state-owned company in charge of the construction of venues for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Solideo told Mediapart "individual measures that will be necessary will be taken and all lessons will be learned" depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Stéphane Troussel, the President of the departmental council of Seine-Saint-Denis, and Mathieu Hanotin, the Mayor of Saint-Denis, have called for Solideo to take action.

The development plunges the main construction company involved in the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics into further crisis.

Its construction of the Paris 2024 Media Village in Georges-Valbon park has been plagued with issues because of appeals filed by groups opposed to the sale of land required to build the facility.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are due to run from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics set to follow between August 28 and September 8.