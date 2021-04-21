The ASEAN University Sports Council (AUSC) held an online seminar on the subject "University Sport Strategies and Development in Asia", which included a round of presentations and discussions by sports leaders from the continent.

It aimed to share the planning and initiatives that Asian and ASEAN university sports stakeholders can implement at continental and regional sports federations.

Sixty participants from Asian countries and territories attended the seminar, including people from China, Oman, Palestine, Malaysia, Lebanon, Singapore, the Philippines, Mongolia and Hong Kong.

A total of 60 people attended the AUSC seminar ©AUSC

AUSC secretary general Roestam Effendi Sijar moderated the seminar, which featured speeches by Asian University Sports Federation President Xue Yangqing and associate professor Mohd Rushdan Mohd Jailani.

The AUSF President and Phouvong Phimmakong, the deputy secretary general of the Lao University Sports Federation, shared their knowledge and experiences.

A keynote speech was delivered by Pekan Ramli, the senior principal assistant secretary of the sports section, planning and policy research division at the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia.