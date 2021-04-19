Three key reforms proposed for WADA by iNADO's governance review as Ask returned as chairman

Three key reforms to the governance of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have been proposed by the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) and outlined at its virtual annual meeting.

The iNADO chair, Michael Ask, said the umbrella body's governance review had concluded that WADA's Foundation Board must be representative of a wider group of stakeholders.

It also said the WADA Executive Committee should be composed of more independent experts and that an independent monitoring mechanism should be established.

For the Foundation Board to conduct its task with credibility, members heard, a strict separation of the roles and people between the Board and the Executive Committee should be implemented.

Ask reiterated that a strong WADA that lives up to the highest good governance principles is a prerequisite for trust in the anti-doping system.

Another key topic of the meeting, which involved 59 national and 14 regional anti-doping organisation members, was the general agreement that greater independence is an essential ingredient for the anti-doping movement to restore the faith of athletes and athletes' entourages.

A governance review of the World Anti-Doping Agency by the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations led to the three reforms being put forward ©Getty Images

Seven new Governing Board members were elected for the next three years.

Ask, who has been head of the Danish Anti-Doping Agency since 2015 and became chair of the iNADO Board in 2017, was re-elected.

Lars Mortsiefer, the legal director of the National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany, and Nick Paterson, the chief executive of Drug Free Sport New Zealand, were also returned.

The other Board members appointed were Teemu Japisson, secretary general of the Finnish Center for Integrity in Sports, Tony Josiah, the head of international and stakeholder relations at UK Anti-Doping, Antonio Nunes, the former athlete who is now chief executive of the Portuguese Anti-Doping Authority, and Lindsey Stafford, the testing and athlete services manager of the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

It was confirmed that iNADO had undergone a full transition from being a UK-based organisation to a German one.