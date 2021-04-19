The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) is set to welcome sanctioned sport to its headquarters for the first time when the 3x3 Women's Series - the professional circuit for women's 3x3 basketball - comes to Mies next month.

Organised by Swiss Basketball, the event is set to take place on May 15 and 16 and will mark the first time a FIBA official competition is organised at the headquarters in Switzerland.

The FIBA headquarters were renamed the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in 2018 in memory of the former FIBA secretary general and International Olympic Committee member.

"The Patrick Baumann House of Basketball has been host to several 3x3 events before but organising a FIBA official competition at home in front of our headquarters, on the same day that Patrick is inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame, will definitely have a special meaning to us," said current FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis.

"We are delighted to work with Swiss Basketball to bring the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series back after the great success of the 2019 edition.

"One of FIBA's three strategic pillars is the development of women in basketball and this competition will help the teams who are preparing everyday to get a chance to be the first women to play 3x3 at the Olympic Games in Tokyo."

Mies is home to the FIBA headquarters ©Getty Images

Women's 3x3 basketball is set to take place from July 24 to 28 at this year's rearranged Olympics.

Hungary, The Netherlands, Mongolia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain and Switzerland are set to compete.

For the first time in Mies, players will play for money.

This will come just two weeks before the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz in Austria from May 26 to 30.

"It is an honour for Swiss Basketball to be able to organise the first stop of the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2021,'' said Swiss Basketball President Giancarlo Sergi.

"After a year like that, we are happy to be able to collaborate with FIBA again on an international event of this importance.

"It will be key for all the competing teams and especially for Switzerland considering it is the ultimate big test before the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz."