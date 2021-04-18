Johnson takes charge of US women ahead of IIHF World Championship as Corkum steps down

The United States will seek a sixth successive gold at next month’s International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship in Canada under the guidance of a new interim coach, Joel Johnson.

Johnson, who has been involved in the US women’s national team programme since 2015, takes over from Bob Corkum, head coach since the 2018-2019 season, who has stepped down from his role.

The American team, who have won gold at eight of the last nine tournaments, are holding a training camp in Portland in Maine this weekend ahead of the 2021 World Championship.

The tournament in Halifax and Turo in Nova Scotia is due to begin on May 6.

"Bob put his heart and soul into continuing to build on the legacy of our women’s national team programme over the past three seasons and we’re grateful for all he did," said Katie Million, director of women's national team programmes for USA Hockey.

The US women's ice hockey team will defend their world title in Canada next month under new interim head coach Joel Johnson ©Getty Images

"While he’s stepping away, he’ll always be a big part of the USA Hockey family and we’ll certainly miss him.

"We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Joel to step in and guide our team at the World Championship.

"He’s been an important part of our programme and is well positioned to help build on the success we’ve enjoyed."

Johnson was head coach to the US under-18 women’s team that earned four successive world titles between 2015 and 2018.

In the 2017-18 season, Johnson also served as head coach of the US under-22 women’s select team at the 2018 Under-22 Series against Canada in Calgary and led Team USA to a three-game sweep.

Johnson made his debut with the US women’s senior team as an assistant coach in the following season and helped guide the US to a fourth straight Women’s Four Nations Cup, as well as the gold medal at the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Espoo, Finland.

Joining Johnson as part of the US coaching staff are assistant coaches Brian Pothier and Allison Coomey, plus goaltending coach Alli Altmann.