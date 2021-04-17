Garnbret and Ondra take gold at season-opening IFSC World Cup

Janja Garnbret of Slovenia and the Czech Republic's Adam Ondra laid down a marker prior to this year's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by winning the respective women's and men's bouldering events at the Sport Climbing World Cup in Switzerland.

Reigning world champion Garnbret was in impressive form throughout the season-opener in Meiringen and proved too strong for the rest of the field in the final.

Garnbret topped the podium ahead of compatriot Vita Lukan, while the bronze medal was secured by Japan's Akiyo Noguchi.

The Slovenian star is the favourite for the gold medal when sport climbing makes its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, postponed to this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Explosive! 💥



Adam Ondra climbs to the top in his last attempt and claims victory! 🧗#MeiringenWC #BoulderIsBack @ifsclimbing — Olympics (@Olympics) April 17, 2021

Athletes in sport climbing at Tokyo 2020 will compete in a combined event, which includes bouldering as well as the lead and speed disciplines.

Ondra, the reigning lead world champion and 2018 combined silver medallist, reigned supreme in the men's final.

The Czech athlete climbed to the top on his last attempt to claim victory in front of Japan's Yoshiyuki Ogata.

Tomoaki Takata added to the Japanese medal haul by taking bronze.

The next International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup is set to take place in Salt Lake City from May 21 to 22.