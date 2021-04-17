Two-time Olympic medallist Magnus Krog is retiring from Nordic combined skiing.

The Norwegian won two medals at Sochi 2014 - gold in the large hill and 4x5-kilometre relay, plus a bronze in the solo normal hill event.

Krog's sole Olympic appearance came at the Russian venue.

Now 34, Krog also won three silver medals at the World Championships.

Two came at Lahti in 2017 and one in 2013 in Val di Fiemme, with all three medals won in team events.

Magnus Krog, left, also won three medals at Nordic Ski World Championships ©Getty Images

On the World Cup stage, Krog won six events - three individually and three as part of a team - between 2011 and 2016.

Krog told Norweigan news agency NTB that he had enjoyed a "fantastic journey" and "been able to test myself in very many tough areas and learn a lot from it".

Post-retirement Krog plans to complete his studies for a surveying qualification.