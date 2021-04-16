Bustos leads home men’s qualifiers at second UIPM World Cup in Sofia

Chile’s Esteban Bustos topped men’s qualifying in the second of the back-to-back International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup events in Sofia.

The 2019 Pan American Games silver medallist totalled 1139 points to finish four clear of Japan’s Sho Onishi, third-placed Yaraslau Radziuk of Belarus and fourth-placed Manuel Padilla of Mexico.

Britain’s 2018 world champion Jamie Cooke was fifth on 1134, the same total earned by South Korea’s winner of the opening men’s World Cup event in Sofia, Woongtae Jun, who was tenth.

Other top-ranked qualifiers included Cooke’s team-mate Joseph Choong, the world number one, Jun’s compatriot Jinhwa Jung, and the German trio of Patrick and Marvin Dogue and Fabian Liebig.

A field of 93 athletes was reduced to 36 finalists, due to battle it out on Sunday (April 18), with Britain and Hungary each supplying four qualifiers.

Cooke and Choong will be joined by compatriots Samuel Curry and Thomas Toolis, while the Hungarian contingent numbers the 35-year-old silver medallist at the Sofia World Cup I on April 10, Robert Kasza, who finished 13th, Richard Bereczki, one place behind him, Bence Demeter and Bence Kardos.

Tomorrow is due to see the women’s final take place.