The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has launched a four month digital programme celebrating the journeys of its country’s athletes as they prepare to compete at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Road to Tokyo programme was due to be held last year in the form of a four-month roadshow featuring activities and the chance to meet Team USA athletes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now being held as a virtual four-month journey based around the personal stories of Team USA athletes.

More than 500 pieces of content are set to be created as part of the programme, which is being presented by main sponsor DeVry University, alongside partners Reese’s, Samsung and United Airlines.

Among the stories being featured as part of the programme are a behind the scenes look at a day at an Olympic Trials competition, a video about how athletes pack for Tokyo 2020 and a piece about the qualities required to succeed at an Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Team USA kicks off Road To Tokyo, presented By DeVry University, as digital-first program celebrating the athlete’s personal journey to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 >> https://t.co/tVTOveNPAp — USOPC News (@USOPC_News) April 14, 2021

As well as the video series, athletes will also create blogs and take part in question and answer sessions across Team USA’s social media platforms.

"We worked together with our partners to overcome the many challenges from this past year, seamlessly transforming a limited, in-person event series into an exciting, digital-first experience," said Dave Mingey, senior vice-president of partnership management and activation at U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties.

"We built robust, flexible marketing programmes to showcase the power of Team USA.

"Now, fans everywhere will get to take part in our athletes’ inspiring journey to the Tokyo Games this summer."

The USOPC yesterday launched a "We Are Team USA" campaign to champion the diversity of the country’s Olympic and Paralympic teams.

The campaign, highlighting the collective successes and personal stories of Team USA athletes, was launched to coincide with 100 days to go to the scheduled start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.