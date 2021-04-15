Paris 2024 signs Cisco as third official partner of Olympics and Paralympics

Paris 2024 has signed up technology conglomerate Cisco as its third official partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the French capital.

Cisco will be a second-tier domestic sponsor of the Paris 2024 Games and will provide networking infrastructure, cybersecurity and video conferencing solutions at the event in three years' time.

The company has a strong relationship with the Olympics and Paralympics, having served as network equipment partner for London 2012 and Rio 2016 and having the same role for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games.

Its role for Paris 2024 has been expanded to provide cybersecurity infrastructure and conferencing software.

Cisco France President Laurent Degré told Agence France-Presse the company would work with Atos, a member of the top-tier The Olympic Partner sponsorship scheme, among others to guard against the threat of cyber-attacks on the Games.

Nous sommes prêts à relever les défis technologiques pour @Paris2024 ! Toutes nos équipes sont extrêmement fières de contribuer à faire des Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques de @Paris2024 un évènement connecté, sécurisé et inclusif. #Paris2024 #WeAreCisco pic.twitter.com/hpzAMQYzFE — Cisco France (@CiscoFrance) April 13, 2021

"I am delighted to welcome Cisco as Official Partner of Paris 2024," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"Our ambition is to organise spectacular and innovative Games open to anyone who wants not only to watch the competition but also to interact with the athletes, get engaged in the project, join the Paris 2024 Club, become a volunteer, participate in the first Olympic and Paralympic mass events.

"That’s why we are thrilled to have Cisco supporting us.

"Cisco is a world leader in networking equipment, cybersecurity infrastructure, and collaboration, and their expertise will help us bring to life our ambition to open the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Cisco joins lottery operator FDJ and sports equipment manufacturer Le Coq Sportif as an official partner of Paris 2024.

"We are extremely honoured to have the opportunity to support the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Cisco chairman and chief executive Chuck Robbins.

"This is a historic moment to host one of most inclusive, sustainable, and technologically-advanced events, and we are excited to help further France’s goal to build a strong digital foundation on which to drive growth for the future."