Japan’s Tsuchika Shimoyamada produced a superb fightback to defeat four-time world medallist Almat Kebispayev of Kazakhstan and secure his first Greco-Roman gold at the United World Wrestling Asian Championships in Almaty.

Home fighter Kebispayev led the 67-kilogram final 4-0 before Shimoyamada battled back to clinch a 12-7 victory at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Culture and Sports.

Kyrgyzstani Amantur Ismailov defeated Mirzobek Rakhmatov of Uzbekistan 15-7 and Iran’s Nasrollah Assadi Kolmati saw off Ashu Ashu of India 9-0 to clinch the two bronze medals on offer in the weight category.

There was more Iranian success in the 97kg division where Mehdi Balihamzehdeh earned gold with a 9-5 win over South Korea’s Kim Seung-jun.

Beksultan Makhamadzhanovich Makhmudov of Kyrgyzstan beat Japan's Masayuki Amano 5-3 to secure bronze.

A bronze was also won by Uzbek fighter Yerulan Iskakov following a foreit by Iraq’s Ali Majeed Hameed Al Kaabi.

Jalgasbay Berdimuratov increased Uzbekistan’s medal tally when he captured 82kg gold with a 3-1 victory over Asykeev Kalidin of Kyrgyzstan.

Satoki Mukai of Japan won by the same scoreline against Kazak wrestler Yevgeniy Polivadov in the bronze medal match.

There was little separating the two fighters in the 72kg final with South Korea’s Ryu Han-Su edhing Ruslan Tsarev of Kyrgyzstan 6-5.

Iran’s Amin Kaviyaninejad picked up bronze after Uzbek wrestler Makhmud Bakhshilloev 2-1.

Japan’s Taishi Horie joined Kaviyanineja in third spot on the podium with a 9-0 thrashing over Muslihiddin Uroqov of Tajikistan.

Aidos Sultangali of Kazakhstan triumphed 8-4 against Mehdi Mohsen Nejad of Iran in the 60kg final to claim his first Asian title.

"I have wrestled him before but lost to him, but it was a lesson for me," said Sultangali, a 2018 world bronze medalist.

"Today, I felt that he was tired after the first period and I started attacking and worked in par terre. It was a serious win for me."

The bronze medals were won by Ayata Suzuki of Japan and Kim Seung Hak of South Korea following comprehensive victories.

Suzuki thumped Merdan Allayarov of Turkmenistan, while Kim claimed a dominant 9-0 win over Iraq’s Karrar Albeedhan.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with women’s wrestling bouts.