UEFA first vice-president Karl-Erik Nilsson is to serve another two years as head of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) after being re-elected.

The former referee has led Swedish football since 2012 after Lars-Åke Lagrell ended his long reign as SvFF President.

According to Inside World Football, Nilsson will lead a Board that features more female members than male for the first time.

Three more women have joined the seven-person Board to increase the number of female representatives to four - a move which has been welcomed by Nilsson.

"The association was formed in 1904," said Nilsson.

"And this year, we decided to appoint a Board in which women are in the majority.

"In that aspect, it was a memorable General Assembly.

"There is a very large consensus on what our important issues are, and how we should handle our finances and our business."

There is more women than men on the Swedish Football Association Board for the first time ©Getty Images

In the 1980s, Nilsson started out as a referee, and went on to officiate in the UEFA Champions League.

Nilsson was elected to the UEFA Executive Committee in April 2017 and became UEFA first vice-president.

He is now seeking re-election for another four-year term on the Executive Committee.

Poland’s Zbigniew Boniek, England’s David Gill, Germany’s Rainer Koch, Turkey’s Servet Yardimci, Belgium’s Mehdi Bayat, Russia’s Alexander Dyukov, Italy’s Gabriele Gravina and Just Spee of The Netherlands are also standing alongside Nilsson.

Eight candidates will be elected to the UEFA Executive Committee at the Congress, scheduled to take place in Montreux in Switzerland on April 20.



