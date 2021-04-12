The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced details of its first online workshop for equal opportunities, which will be held from May 16 to 19.

The workshop is organised by the FIDE Commission for the Disabled together with the European Chess Union, and is supported by the FIDE development fund.

"The purpose of this workshop is to introduce and explore important information about chess players with disabilities," the FIDE said.

"We will demystify the concept of disability in chess and offer basic skills for interacting with and accommodating people with disabilities."

FIDE is organising its first virtual workshop on the topic of Equal Opportunities for players with visual and other disablements ©Getty Images

The stated goals of the workshop are to increase participant awareness of disability issues and disability culture, as well as to educate chess arbiters, trainers and organisers, providing special certificates of specialisation.

There will also be information available about European programmes and activities that national chess bodies and other related organisations can create or take part in.

Lecturers for the three specified categories will be Thomas Luther, a grandmaster and FIDE senior trainer; Theodoros Tsorbatzoglou, a FIDE master and international organiser; and Carolina Muñoz Solis, international master and international arbiter.