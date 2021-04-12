First concussion guidelines for Para-football published in British Journal of Sports Medicine

Concussion guidelines for Para-football have been published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine for the first time.

It follows extensive debate about head injuries in able-bodied sport and criticism from the families of former players who have suffered from dementia.

Para Football, a foundation and worldwide body of football for persons with disabilities, said publication of the new guidelines - called the Para Concussion Position Statement - was a "major milestone" for concussion management of players.

A group of international experts formed the Concussion in Para Sport group to author the guidelines.

This includes Para Football's medical unit co-leads Dr. Osman Ahmed and Dr. Richard Weiler, as well as members of the International Paralympic Committee's Medical Committee and other researchers and concussion experts.

"Concussion is a huge global issue for all forms of football, and has been the subject of extensive scientific and media attention in recent years," Para Football said.

The publication of the guidelines has been described as a "major milestone" for Para footballers ©Getty Images

"To date, however, there has been no specific guidance and advice to shape the assessment and management of Para-athletes with concussion."

In June, UEFA approved guidelines to limit heading in youth football while trials of concussion substitutes have begun.

"It has been a privilege to be able to work with some of the world-leading clinicians involved in Para-sport to be able to create these guidelines," said Ahmed.

"We are confident that this position statement will be the first of many steps in improving the concussion management of Para-footballers globally, and we look forward to helping to enhance the welfare for all formats of Para-football."

Para Football co-founder Sam Turner added: "For many years this has been an important topic in need of a joined up strategy to protect our players across all formats of the game, and wider Para-sport.

"We are pleased that Para Football provides a collaborative platform bringing together all stakeholders to develop a safer game, and world-renowned experts such as Osman and Richard are driving the change."

To view the Para Concussion Position Statement, click here.