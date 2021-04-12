Australian schoolchildren have been invited to create artwork that can be displayed on the walls of the nation’s athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Village.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has made lesson plans and other resources available to download for early learning, lower and upper primary and secondary school levels.

"Over 500 Aussie athletes will compete on the world’s biggest sporting stage and this is your chance to brighten up their rooms," say the AOC.

"Show your support and inspire our team to do the best they can!

"Our athletes love these artworks, they provide a connection to home and messages of support like no other."

The deadline for entries is June 4, after which chosen artwork will be flown to Tokyo and mounted on the walls of the athletes’ rooms.