Wojcik appointed as ambassador for AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Kielce

Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik has been appointed as an ambassador of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Youth World Boxing Championships.

The 25-year-old previously enjoyed success at AIBA youth level competitions.

She earned a silver medal at the AIBA Youth World Championships in 2013, where she was beaten by London 2012 Olympic champion Claressa Shields in the 75 kilogram middleweight, before winning gold the following year in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

Wojcik was also crowned Youth Olympic Games champion in the same year, overcoming Australia’s Caitlin Parker and Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien Chin in the latter stages of competition at Nanjing 2014.

The achievements saw Wojcik named as the AIBA Women’s Youth Boxer in the Year of 2014.

Wojcik is the second female ambassador appointed for the event at Kielce in Poland, after Beatriz Ferreira.

"After my first Youth World Championships silver medal in 2013, the next year, I won a gold in Sofia and it gave me a real inspiration for my elite career," Wojcik said.

"I still remember this emotions.

"Now I am proud that this important youth competition is taking place in my home country.

"I aim high, and that is my message to young athletes who compete next week in Kielce at their first Youth World Championships.

"Do your best in each fight, show your passion for boxing.

"This is very important step towards your dreams.

"I will be happy to support all of you as I know how important it is for young generation."

Elzbieta Wojcik won a gold medal at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympics during her junior career ©Getty Images

Since competing at youth level, Wojcik reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

She claimed a bronze medal at the Minsk 2019 European Games, while she secured a silver medal at the European Women’s Boxing Championships in 2019.

Competition is scheduled to begin in Kielce tomorrow.

The Championships were initially set to be held in 2020 before being postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was initially scheduled for November 2 to 9 2020.

The tournament is set to be held at the Hala Legionow Sports Complex, which can seat 3,000 fans, although spectators will not be allowed to attend due to restrictions in Poland.