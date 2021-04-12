British Wheelchair Basketball (BWB) has announced a four-year partnership with Irwin Mitchell, which will see the nationwide firm of legal and financial advisors become BWB’s official supplier for wealth management.

The deal, which runs until April 2025, will see the legal firm supporting the sport to develop grassroots community initiatives and increase access and participation for the sport.

BWB said: "The agreement has been signed at an exciting time for wheelchair basketball in the UK with a period of unprecedented international success for the GB teams and participation and commercial growth domestically as BWB continue in its ambition to double participation and build continued international medal success."

Lisa Pearce, chief executive of British Wheelchair Basketball said: "It is hugely exciting to welcome Irwin Mitchell as BWB’s official supplier of wealth management.

📣 British Wheelchair Basketball is delighted to announce a four-year partnership with @irwinmitchell, who have become our Official Supplier for Wealth Management! 🏀



Find out more 👉 https://t.co/JIG4DERJjA#TogetherWeAreBritishWheelchairBasketball pic.twitter.com/35BrydrPCm — BritishWheelchairBball (@BritWheelBBall) April 8, 2021

"As a sport we are about to enter one of our most progressive periods of change in our history, which will see British Wheelchair Basketball come ever closer to realising its ambitious five-year strategy goals.

"It is critical to our continued success that we are working with like-minded partners, who are driven to deliver change, committed to equality and support the important aspirations of our organisation, our athletes and participants.

"I have no doubt that the team at Irwin Mitchell are well placed to support this, and we are extremely proud to welcome them to wheelchair basketball family."

David Sollitt, chief operating officer at Irwin Mitchell Wealth Management added: "We have a proud history of supporting disability sports and recognise the positive impact that it can have on people’s lives.

"Many of our injured and vulnerable clients have used sports to help get their lives back on track and discover a newfound independence, so we understand the value of enabling people to get involved at all levels from elite to grassroots.

"British Wheelchair Basketball has been hugely successful and we hope to play a part in building on that success and helping the organisation to achieve its ambitions for the future."