Construction of the Paris 2024 Media Village has been temporarily suspended by the Paris Administrative Court of Appeal amid objections from campaigners.

A new appeal was filed by groups opposing the construction of the Media Village at Georges-Valbon Park in February.

The appeal asked for the court to cancel the environmental authorisation issued for the project in November 2020.

Campaigners insisted the impact study that led to the authorisation was "very insufficient", claiming the current provisions do not fulfill the environmental code required.

Part of the environmental authorisation has now been suspended by the Paris Administrative Court of Appeal.

"The Olympic Works Delivery Company (Solideo) is ordered to instruct its co-contractors so that they cease all work," a court order read.

Solideo is now expected to provide details requested by the judge to allow construction to resume.

"This is a provisional and partial decision," Solideo said, according to French daily newspaper Les Echos.

"The State and all the stakeholders will respond both legally and substantively by providing the details requested by the summary judge."

While work on the Media Village has been halted, other work by Solideo in the park is permitted to continue.

Campaigners welcomed the temporary suspension which they say will give them more time to "mobilise", with a protest planned at the park on Sunday (April 11).

A previous legal challenge had been made by the National Movement for the Fight for the Environment (MLNE93), the Collectif pour le Triangle de Gonesse and 10 park users in November.

The group opposed the sale of land required for the Media Village, saying the plots would be "destroyed and sold to developers".

This appeal was rejected by the court in February.

Travaux suspendus !

La Cour d'appel de Paris a suspendu temporairement les travaux du village des médias à l'aire des vents en Seine-Saint-Denis.



Ca tombe bien, car ça nous laisse du temps pour nous mobiliser ... la bataille est loin d'être finie !https://t.co/aMRLDpL7Hq pic.twitter.com/Tkzi4mIfrw — Saccage 2024 (@2024Saccage) April 8, 2021

Solideo has promised that the development will deliver a "garden city" for the 21st century.

Landscaping, the development of green spaces with a 13-hectare extension of Georges-Valbon Park and redevelopment of Le Bourget sports and school park are at the heart of the project, it is promised.

The development is split into two stages.

The first stage includes plans to build 700 housing units by the spring of 2024.

These units will then be turned into a temporary media centre for the Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 in 2024.

Around 2,800 journalists and technicians will be housed in the facility.

It is due to be one of two media centres for Paris 2024 - with the other set to accommodate 25,000 journalists, in the premises of Paris-Le Bourget Exhibition Centre.

The second phase would see the construction of around 600 housing units at Seine-Saint-Denis.