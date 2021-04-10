National Bank of Samoa gives SASNOC funding to aid athletes' Games preparations

The Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) has partnered with the National Bank of Samoa (NBS) to support elite athletes' preparations for multi-sport events such as the Olympic Games.

NBS chief executive Sam Swann handed over a cheque for SAT40,000 (£11,500/$15,800/€13,300) to SASNOC President Patrick Fepulea'i after the organisations agreed to work together.

The SASNOC says the funds will support preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games.

The money could also be used in advance of youth events.

Ele Opeloge is Samoa's only Olympic medallist to date ©Getty Images

Samoa sent eight athletes to the Rio 2016 Olympics, while the nation's sole medal at the Games came at Beijing 2008 via weightlifter Ele Opeloge.

The SASNOC presently anticipates sending at least eight athletes to Tokyo 2020, across five sports..

Discus thrower Alex Rose is set to compete in athletics, Marion Ah Tong and Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali have been given boxing berths, kayakers Clifton Tuva'a and Anne Cairns qualified last year and Eroni Leilua has a men's laser sailing spot.

Vaipava Ioane and Don Opeloge are also expected to take part in the weightlifting competition, although the qualification process has not yet been finalised.