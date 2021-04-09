Six-time world champion and double Paralympic medallist Emma Foy of New Zealand has announced her retirement from cycling.

The 32-year-old will miss this year's postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after deciding to call time on a successful career in the sport.

Foy won five World Championships gold medals on the track and one on the road.

She claimed the world individual pursuit B title in 2014 and defended it in 2015 before earning individual pursuit tandem crowns in 2016, 2019 and 2020.

Foy also topped the podium in the individual road race tandem event at the 2019 Road World Championships in Emmen.

The New Zealander enjoyed success at the Paralympic Games, clinching silver in the individual pursuit B and road race pursuit B events at Rio 2016.

Emma Foy won two medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro ©Getty Images

"I wish to thank all those that have supported me over the years and shared the journey with me," said Foy.

"I am excited about what the future holds and to move on to new challenges.

"More immediately, I look forward to having the time and freedom to spend with friends and family."

Paralympics New Zealand chief executive Fiona Allan also paid tribute to Foy following her decision to retire.

"Emma has had an exceptional career in Para cycling," Allan said.

"Paralympics New Zealand wishes to acknowledge and thank Emma for her commitment and determination which culminated in inspirational performances at World Championship events and at the Paralympic Games.

"We wish Emma all the best for her continuing studies and future endeavours."