Sheikha Asma Al Thani, a member of the Association of National Olympic Committees Marketing and New Sources of Finance Commission, will attempt to become the first Qatari woman to climb Mount Everest.

The official, who is also the Qatar Olympic Committee communications director, will attempt to climb the world's highest peak next month.

She travelled to Nepal on April 1 to begin her trek to the Everest basecamp to acclimatise.

Sheikha Asma will attempt the climb in mid-May, should the conditions allow.

"I have dreamed of climbing mountains ever since I was young," Sheikha Asma said.

"A dream which has always been ignited by my love of sport and its ability to inspire.

"In my extensive work within sport in Qatar, I have seen first-hand the powerful impact that sport and its incredible athletes can have on the lives of so many.

"If they fall, they always get up and try harder, and if they lose, they always rise stronger.

"Ultimately, they inspire us all to be better versions of ourselves.

"I climb mountains because it challenges my limits.

"And it is my hope that, by taking on the world's highest mountains, I can challenge the stereotypical image of the traditional explorer and empower women and youth in the region to challenge themselves and dream bigger.

"This has been a journey of firsts, but this is not my focus.

"My ultimate dream is to be the first of many Qatari women to achieve such feats.

"Together we can all work to inspire the next generation of women to achieve their dreams."



Sheikha Asma has targeted becoming the first woman from the Middle East to complete the Explorers Grand Slam.

The Grand Slam involves climbing Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, Vinson, Puncak Jaya and Mount Elbrus, the highest mountains on each of the seven continents.

It also involves reaching both the North Pole and South Pole.

Sheikha Asma has completed three of the nine challenges to date, after climbing to the summit of Kilimanjaro in 2014 and skiing the last degree to the North Pole in 2018.

She became the first Qatari woman to reach the summit of Aconcagua in 2019.