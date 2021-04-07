USA Bobsled and Skeleton partners with GMTM.com to help find new talent

USA Bobsled and Skeleton (USABS) has teamed up with athlete-exposure platform GMTM.com to unearth the "next generation of sliders".

The platform allows athletes to submit videos of themselves competing before being evaluated by coaches in the hope of being signed up.

The USABS believes GMTM.com will help to redefine the future of talent identification for bobsleigh and skeleton by increasing exposure and engagement opportunities for athletes across the country.

"USA Bobsled and Skeleton is always on the lookout for the next generation of sliders," said USABS chief executive Aron McGuire.

"GMTM.com has created a new and innovative approach through their digital combine to raise awareness of bobsled and skeleton, and the platform provides an opportunity for athletes to try out from the convenience of a local football field, running track, or even their backyard.

"We have already seen the success of the digital combine with several athletes who are now representing the United States in international competition."

USA Bobsled and Skeleton is looking to find innovative ways to discover new talent ©Getty Images

The USABS highlights Charlie Volker as an example of how the platform has proven to be successful after the Princeton University graduate transitioned to bobsleigh after starring in American football and track and field.

Volker, who ranks seventh in all-time rushing yards at Princeton, was hoping for a chance to join a training camp with a National Football League team.

Large-scale camps were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but after learning about bobsleigh, Volker submitted his videos on GMTM.com.

The USABS said coaches were impressed by his grit and athleticism as he completed the events in the pouring rain and invited him to take part in a bobsleigh training camp, before Volker secured a place on the national team a few months later.

"The world of sport and how organisations engage with athletes is changing," said GMTM.com co-founder Connor Dietz.

"Our partnership with USABS was founded on innovation and pushing the boundaries to find future medallists from day one.

"We could not be more proud to continue our pursuit connecting athletes with USABS."