The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) has awarded its 2021 Powerlifting and Benchpress World Championships to Georgia's capital Tbilisi.

Nearly 100 athletes from 10 countries are expected to compete at the event, between October 26 and 28.

Ukraine will be looking to keep up their good form following the previous World Championships in Giza in Egypt last year.

The country won all four team titles for men's and women's powerlifting and bench press as they dominated the event.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce the next World Championships, and to be staging the biggest gathering of lifters with a visual impairment in a new destination," said Nezam Dodel, the chair of the IBSA committee for powerlifting.

Georgia will host the IBSA event for the first time ©Getty Images

"Georgia will host this important event for the first time and we are confident it will be a memorable occasion.

"We are looking forward to gathering everyone together once again, to experience the incredible power and talent of some of the world's best athletes."

Teams are due to arrive in Tbilisi on October 23, before classification the following day.

The Opening Ceremony will be held on October 25 while a referee seminar is planned for alongside the event.