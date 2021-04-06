Kozlov and Tieu win junior foil world titles in Cairo

Russian Zakhar Kozlov and the United States' May Tieu respectively won the men's and women's junior foil gold medals on day four of the Junior and Cadet World Fencing Championships at the Cairo Stadium Indoor Halls Complex.

In the men's final, Kozlov met Choi Dong-yun of South Korea.

Seeded 12th, Choi had advanced to the final four after a 15-11 win over Uzbekistan's Mukhammad Yusuf Asranov in the last 16 and a 15-14 quarter-final win against the American fourth seed Kenji Bravo.

Choi then defeated Russian 40th seed Stepan Martynovich by a convincing 15-8 scoreline in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the bracket, 22nd seed Kozlov won 15-9 Frenchman Valerian Castanie in the last 16 before defeating third seed and compatriot Egor Barannikov 15-14.

French seventh seed Constant Roger was then knocked out by Kozlov by a score of 15-8 in the semi-finals.

Come the final, Kozlov defeated Choi 15-9 to claim the gold medal.

Roger and Martynovich were awarded the bronze medals.

Tieu and Israel's Nicole Pustilnik met in the women's final.

Sixteenth seed Tieu defeated Chilean top seed Katina Proestakis 15-13 in the round of 16, before knocking out Russian ninth seed Vitalina Anaschenkova 15-9 in the quarter-finals.

Tieu made the gold-medal match with a 15-5 victory over South Korean Joo Yeong-ji in her semi-final.

Israeli third seed Pustilnik defeated Ukraine's Alina Poloziuk 15-9 in the last 16 and earned a medal with a 15-11 win over American Maia Mei Weintraub.

A 15-12 victory over Canadian seventh seed Jessica Zi Jia Guo in the semi-finals confirmed her spot in the final, where Tieu won 15-12 against Pustilnik.

Joo and Guo won the bronze medals.

Cadet foil contests are scheduled tomorrow as the Junior and Cadet World Fencing Championships continue in the Egyptian capital.