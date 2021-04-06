ANOC cites key role of sport in COVID-19 recovery to mark International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Acting Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) President Robin Mitchell has talked up the value of sport in supporting the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as the organisation joined those marking International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP).

Mitchell said the contribution sport can make to "building resilience and promoting unity" is "more pertinent than before" amid the global health crisis.

"Over the last 12 months we have seen how sport and physical activity have brought people together even when they cannot meet face to face," said Mitchell.

"Sport has helped improve people’s physical and mental health and inspired hope during these very difficult times.

"The values that sport promotes like teamwork, fairness and equality, will be vital as we aim to recover stronger from the pandemic."

COVID-19 and sport's role in the recovery from the pandemic is a key theme this year ©UN

IDSDP, a United Nations (UN)-supported event, is held every year on April 6.

COVID-19, and the role of sport in the global recovery from the pandemic, is among the main themes this year.

"As vaccines spread hope and spectators begin to return to arenas, the world of sport has crucial contributions to make in forging a safe and sustainable recovery," said UN secretary general António Guterres.

"We will play and cheer again when everyone is safe from the pandemic."