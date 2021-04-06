The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is hosting a 24-hour livestream as part of its World Table Tennis Day celebrations.

World Table Tennis Day has been celebrated on April 6 annually since 2015, and this year a live stream has been broadcast since 12am GMT on the ITTF Foundation Facebook page to mark the event.

Fitness sessions, coaching clinics, interactive meet-and-greets and discussions centred on female empowerment are all scheduled to feature on the stream.

In cooperation with online table tennis platform PingProfy, the ITTF Foundation is offering live coaching sessions with experts available in English, Spanish, French and Arabic.

Each session will last 45 minutes, which also allows those in attendance to interact with the trainers in a question-and-answer segment.

Olympians Liam Pitchford, Segun Toriola, Elke Schall and Andy Pereira are among the players taking part in festivities.

This is the second successive World Table Tennis Day celebrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the focus on an online event rather than in-person gatherings.

This year’s edition is dedicated to gender equality, and the ITTF's "FEMpowerment" campaign is a recurring theme.

Last month, on March 8, International Paralympic Committee Women in Sport Committee chair Rita van Driel was among the speakers when the IITF staged a FEMpowerment-themed conference to mark International Women’s Day.

Campaign activities including interviews, seminars and an online training camp have been held since the start of March, and continue today.