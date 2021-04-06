Strong winds cancel second day of racing at European rowing qualifier for Tokyo 2020

The second day of the 2021 World Rowing European Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta has been cancelled after high winds in northern Italy.

Taking place in Varese, the penultimate day of qualifying for Tokyo 2020 was called off due to the weather.

The event is set to confirm two Olympic spots from Europe in the men's and women's lightweight double sculls and three spots in the men's and women's single sculls.

Successful rowers competing at the event will gain quotas for their nations, which will then select athletes to represent them at the Games.

The men's lightweight double sculls is one of the Olympic qualifying events being contested in Varese ©Getty Images

All four Olympic finals will be held tomorrow, along with the respective semi-finals.

The European qualifier is due to be followed by the Asian and Oceanian qualifier from May 5 to 7, which is set to be held in Japan.

Lucerne in Switzerland is then scheduled to host the Final Qualification Regatta from May 16 to 18.