Basketball Australia chief executive Jerril Rechter has left the governing body after two years, having headed the organisation through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rechter departs after being part of the recovery process for the National Federation, which was affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In April 2020 she was part of a task force created by Basketball Australia to look at the challenges caused by the virus, with basketball boasting more than 1.5 million participants in the country.

She also oversaw the appointment of a new men's national team coach, with Brian Goorjian replacing Brett Brown ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Basketball Australia also joined a scheme supporting child sex abuse survivors during her tenure.

Brian Goorjian was appointed men's national team coach in November ©Getty Images

"I am pleased to have had the opportunity to lead Basketball Australia and to achieve outcomes in the areas of diversity, growth, participation and high performance," said Rechter.

"I thank the many stakeholders in Government, commercial partners and the basketball community who have collaborated with the organisation and shared in the vision for the sport."

Rechter was at the helm during the 2020 Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) season, which was held in a hub format due to the virus, and was also in place for the awarding of the 2022 Women's Basketball World Cup to Australia.

"Jerril leaves us with a strong overarching strategy, and having delivered a successful WNBL season, our first Diversity and Inclusion Framework, a Reconciliation Action Plan and a high-level strategy for women and girls," said Ned Coten, chair of Basketball Australia.

"The Board sincerely thanks her for her contribution, and we wish her well in her future endeavours."

The Board of Basketball Australia will appoint an interim chief executive while conducting a search for a permanent replacement.

Rechter took up the role of chief executive in February 2019.