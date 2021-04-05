An extra sailing event has been added to the programme for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, bringing the total up to 12.

There will now be two one-person regional dinghy events in the Sunfish category - one each for men and women.

Both events have been brought in to replace the one-person dinghy open event, following a proposal by Panam Sailing.

The suggestion was approved by Panam Sports which means there will be an extra medal event in sailing in the Chilean capital in 2023.

At the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, only 11 sailing events were contested.

This was an increase of one following the 2015 edition in Toronto.

Twelve medal events in sailing are now due to be contested at Santiago 2023 ©Getty Images

Despite the increase in Santiago, the number of athlete quota places will not rise.

There are due to be 172 sailors in 2023, with the 168 spaces from Lima 2019 remaining the same and four gold medallists from the upcoming Cali 2021 Junior Pan American Games also earning an invitation.

The distribution of the 172 places across the 12 events is expected to be announced in November, along with the qualification system.

As well as the one-person regional dinghy, Santiago 2023 will include sailing competitions in windsurfing, dinghy, skiff, multihull, kitesurfing, two-person dingy and three-person dinghy.