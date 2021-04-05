American cross-country skier Simi Hamilton has retired from the sport after a career which included three appearances at the Winter Olympics.

The 33-year-old raced at Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 - finishing sixth in the team sprint at the latter two Games.

His career also included a World Cup victory in sprint, which he achieved in Lenzerheide in Switzerland on New Year's Eve in 2013.

The race was part of the Tour de Ski and he became only the second American male, after Bill Koch, to win a World Cup stage.

Hamilton's wife Sophie Caldwell-Hamilton has also recently called time on her cross-country skiing career, which included racing at two Olympics.

She was denied the chance to end her career on her own terms at the season-ending World Cup in Engadin in Switzerland last month, due to a false positive COVID-19 test which forced her into isolation.

Simi Hamilton's career included three appearances at the Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

As a close contact, Simi was also forced to miss the race and enter quarantine.

"I don't really know what to say about retiring other than I know I am ready to finally close this chapter of my life and begin the next adventure alongside my best friend @sophiecaldwell," he wrote on Instagram.

He described missing the last weekend of the season as "heartbreaking" but added: "It's also important to remind ourselves that there are millions of people in this world who have been emotionally, physically, and financially rocked by this virus, and I am humbly grateful that it has not had a significant impact on my wellbeing or the wellbeing of those closest to me."

Sadie Maubet Bjornsen has also retired from the American cross-country team following the end of the season.