Three Olympic champions are among the final four appointments to a Congressional Commission established by the Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act which will examine the United States Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Five months after the Act was passed, the names of Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, Nancy Hogshead Makar, Dionne Koller and Jordyn Wieber have been announced by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Washington).

Mosley, 100 metres hurdles gold medallist at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, has since worked for USA Track & Field as chief of sport performance and the United States Olympic Committee as chief of organisational excellence and later chief operating officer.

Makar, a four-time Olympic medallist in swimming at the 1984 Olympics, where she won the women’s 100 metres freestyle, is a well-known civil rights and athlete rights attorney and one of the fiercest critics of the USOPC.

Koller, a Professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law, specialises in Olympic and amateur sports law and is also a member of the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s Anti-Doping Review Board.

Wieber, a member of the gold medal-winning US women’s gymnastics team at the London 2012 Olympics, is currently the head coach of the University of Arkansas women’s gymnastics team.

She testified at the sentencing hearing of Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor now serving a life sentence for sexual offences against minors.

The 16-member Commission will be responsible for conducting a study on matters related to the state of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement in the United States.

With all 16 members now named, the Commission is required to meet by May 2 and must hold at least one public hearing.

There is a deadline of the end of July for it to deliver its recommendations and detailed report, but it seems certain that deadline will be extended.

Cantwell named Koller as a co-chair of the Commission, with one other co-chair still to be named.

The Commission's main aim is to study matters related to US participation in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, including reviewing reform efforts from the USOPC.

The Act became law after US President Donald Trump signed it in October.

The Act grants Congress the power to remove members of the USOPC Board of Directors, and gives it the ability to decertify national governing bodies in the country if they fail to adhere to requirements.

The Act requires the USOPC to give the US Center for SafeSport $20 million (£14.6 million/€16.4 million) in annual funding to do its work more effectively and establishes safeguards designed to protect amateur athletes from abuse from coaches and other officials within Olympic and Paralympic sports.