Malagò says Milan Cortina 2026 sticking with plans to renovate sliding centre

Milan Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò has said organisers are sticking with their plan to renovate the Eugenio Monti sliding track for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Bobsleigh, luge and skeleton competitions were earmarked to take place at the venue, located in Cortina D'Ampezzo, during the bid phase.

The facility was used when Cortina last hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) warned in 2018 that "major construction work" would be required for the venue to be used in 2026, however.

An IOC report encouraged organisers to instead consider existing venues, such as Innsbruck in Austria and St Moritz in Switzerland.

Upgrades to the venue were the subject of discussions at a virtual IOC Coordination Commission meeting in September.

Malagò has confirmed that Milan Cortina 2026 is pushing ahead with plans to renovate the existing track.

"As far as the track for bobsled, skeleton and luge, all of the problems have been resolved," Malagò said, according to the PA News Agency.

"It's been completely resolved, thanks also to the excellent cooperation between the Organising Committee, the Veneto region and Veneto President Luca Zaia, the town of Cortina, the IOC and the International Federations."

The renovation of the facility is expected to cost around €50 million (£42 million/$60 million).

Milan Cortina 2026 also hope to hold speed skating at an existing outdoor oval in Baselga di Pine.

The IOC Evaluation Commission reported in 2019 that it had concerns regarding the financial viability of adding a roof to the venue.

The report said that "binding agreements for securing the long-term funding to operate the oval and ensuring the long-term viability of the facility are vital".

Milan Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò also hopes to maintain the original plan for speed skating ©Getty Images

The project is said to require "careful examination concerning the legacy operating costs and capital investment budget".

The IOC has reportedly been keen to explore a less costly solution with renovation efforts in Baselga di Piné expected to cost €70 million (£61 million/$85 million).

Milan's Arena Civica was targeted earlier this year as a possible solution.

Malagò, an IOC member and the Italian Olympic Committee President, remains hopeful that the initial plan to use Baselga di Piné will be approved.

"As far as the speed skating oval, I've always defended a choice that I think is the correct choice, which is what was written in the dossier that we won with," he said.

"That needs to be respected."

The venues are likely to be the subject of further discussions later this month, with the IOC Coordination Commission set to hold its next meeting.

The venues could be ratified at the meeting.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 in 2026.

The Paralympic Games will follow from March 6 to 15.