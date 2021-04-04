Didier Seminet has been reelected as President of the French Baseball Softball Confederation (FFBS).

It means he will oversee the governing body until 2024 and continue a stretch in charge that has lasted a decade.

Seminet is the co-President of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Europe, alongside Gabriel Waage of the Czech Republic.

More recently he has sat on a WBSC working group which has explored the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on baseball and softball.

"I'm looking forward to 2024 and an exciting cycle leading up to the 100th anniversary of our federation," Seminet said.

"I'm honoured by the renewed trust of the French baseball and softball community.

"It's been an honour to preside over FFBS for the last 10 years, during which we have gained 50 per cent more members and launched so many development initiatives."

BREAKING: 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 France wins first-ever European Women's Baseball Championship, defeating the Netherlands !!!!!! ✈️France is going to the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup for the first time in history!!!! @ffbs_baseball 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cDb5qGIx3w — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) August 3, 2019

Seminet and French baseball and softball were hit by disappointment when the sports failed to keep their Olympic place for what will be a home Games in Paris in 2024.

Both sports were selected by organisers to appear at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games this year - after they had earlier been dropped following Beijing 2008.

France won the first edition of the European Baseball5 Championship last year under Seminet's leadership, as well as the European Women's Baseball Championship in 2019.

A new Board of Directors for the FFBS will be elected on Tuesday (April 6).