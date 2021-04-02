The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has announced it will be undertaking a "Gender Equality Review" in a bid to "identify our shortcomings" and develop policies to address any issues.

Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, President of the QOC, vowed to create a "Gender Equality Policy" which "delivers meaningful action".

Working in partnership with the Qatar Women’s Sport Committee since 2001, the QOC said it had made "significant advancements" in women’s participation in sport and sports administration.

Female Qatari athletes competed at both the Rio 2016 and London 2012 Olympic Games, while the QOC said more than 37 per cent of its employees were women.

However, the organisation has pledged to make further advancements and ensure that there are equal opportunities for women and men to build careers in sport.

The Gender Equality Review is set to evaluate progress across the five focus areas of the International Olympic Committee’s Gender Equality and Inclusion objectives for 2021 to 2024, which are participation, leadership, safe sport, portrayal and resource allocation.

The findings of the review are then expected to be used to develop a Gender Equality Policy which will aim to ensure the promotion of gender parity at all levels of Qatari sport.

The QOC said it would also seek to increase gender balance at governance level by creating clear pathways for women to move into leadership positions through tailored career development plans.

Swimmer Nada Arkaji was among two women who represented Qatar at the Rio 2016 Olympics ©Getty Images

"Promoting gender equality has been, and remains, a long-term commitment for the QOC," said Sheikh Joaan.

"We are proud of the progress that we have made, which is reflected in the ever-growing diversity of our athletes and sports officials.

"However, we recognise that there is plenty of room for improvement.

"Before we can improve we must identify our shortcomings so that we can develop tailored policies and programmes to address them.

"That is why we have launched this Gender Equality Review because we want to use its findings to create a Gender Equality Policy which enshrines gender equality within Qatari sport and delivers meaningful action.

"In sport, as in society, we are strongest when we embrace the variety of perspectives, insights and experiences of women and men."

Sheikha Asma Al-Thani, director of marketing and communications for the QOC, claims female participation in sport in Qatar has developed "significantly" over the past 20 years.

"We are committed to creating clearer pathways so that more women have the opportunity to move into leadership positions," added Sheikha Asma.

"Gender equality across sport is the ultimate outcome, but to get there we need to focus on gender equity and providing equal opportunities for men and women to inspire the next generation."