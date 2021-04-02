The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Athletes' Commission has met virtually to discuss the latest developments in the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Karo Lelai chaired the Commission meeting, which was attended by International Olympic Committee (IOC) associate director of athlete and Olympian relations, Kaveh Merhabi, in the absence of the IOC Athletes' Commission chair Kirsty Coventry.

The recent decision to ban overseas spectators from attending Tokyo 2020 and the impact this would have on athletes' families and friends not being able to attend the Games was discussed.

It was recognised this would disappoint athletes, but safety of all was a priority.

An IOC Athletes' Forum has also been announced for May, which all NOC Athletes' Commission members will be invited to.

Mikako Kotani was recently announced as the new chair of the OCA Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

All the Continental Athletes' Commissions of ANOC shared reports on their latest activities, with new chair of the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) Athletes' Commission and Tokyo 2020 sports director Mikako Kotani, being welcomed to her first meeting.

Adriana Escobar, who was nominated by ANOC to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athletes' Committee, attended the meeting and gave an update on anti-doping and the plans for Play True Day on April 9.

Play True Day was introduced by WADA in 2014 and promotes clean sport.

There were also discussions on the new ANOC Athletes' Commission Toolkit, which has been published on the ANOC website to support NOCs to develop their own Athletes' Commissions.