The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has announced a new partnership with Tennis-Point, which has become the official racket sports products retailer of the ATP Tour until 2025.

Tennis-Point, the tennis brand of the larger SIGNA Sports United commerce platform, will look to expand its business by partnering with the ATP and will receive brand exposure on its social channels.

SIGNA Sports United operates its retail platform with 14 local language online shops, offering a range of tennis products globally.

Users will be able to access an ATP shop from today via the ATP Tour website.

"We are delighted to partner with Tennis-Point, whose focus on the customer experience matches our ethos of putting the fan first," said Daniele Sano, the ATP chief of business.

"In addition to their fast-expanding commerce capabilities, the brand's creative marketing initiatives and an existing presence at ATP tournaments make it the right fit to promote the ATP Tour to millions of recreational players around the world."

Tennis-Point will work with the ATP until 2025 ©Tennis Point

Tennis-Point sells various equipment for tennis players including balls, rackets, grips, strings, shoes and bags.

"The partnership with the ATP Tour resonates perfectly with our brand mission to be 'more than just a shop,'" said Nelson Artz, Tennis-Point's chief brand officer.

"We are very grateful to be able to join this family of global tennis enthusiasts.

"Together with the ATP Tour we want to further increase the love of our favourite sport and the number of players on the courts.

"The professional sport, with its spectacular matches and tournaments, is instrumental to driving to development of youth participation and making tennis one of the leading recreational sports overall."

The ATP is the governing body for men's professional tennis.