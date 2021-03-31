The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has announced details of the Paralympic Torch Relay route and Flame festivals that are set to be held across Japan.

The Relay is scheduled to pass through 23 municipalities of the Japanese capital over five days, starting in Shinjuku on August 20 and finishing in Shibuya on August 24 - when the Paralympic Games are set to start.

Day one of the Relay is due to begin in Shinjuku before travelling through Nakano, Toshima, Kita and Bunkyo.

Chiyoda is set to be the starting point for day two with the Torch due to visit Taito, Sumida, Koto and Edogawa.

Kunitachi, Hino, Tachikawa, Higashiyamato and Kokubunji are the scheduled destinations for the Relay on day three with Nishitokyo, Mitaka, Fuchu, Chofu and Setagaya planned for day four.

The final day is expected to start in Chuo before visiting Minato and Shibuya.

Flame festivals are also due to be held in 43 of Japan’s Prefectures from August 12 to 18 as well as four areas co-hosting Paralympic events from August 17 to 20.

Each event is expected to incorporate a Flame lighting festival, departure ceremony and visits of the Flame to local sightseeing spots.

The flames from each Prefecture will subsequently be brought together with a Flame from Stoke Mandeville, the British birthplace of the Paralympic Movement, to become a single Paralympic Flame at a ceremony in Tokyo, scheduled to be held on August 20.

The Olympic Flame restarted its journey in Fukushima on March 25 ©Getty Images

There are also plans for Flame celebration events at Tokyo Metropolitan Kai Rinkai Park in Edogawa on August 21, the site of the new Kokubunji City Hall on August 22 and Tokyo Metropolitan Kinuta Park in Setagaya on August 23.

Flame festivals are expected to take place in historic locations and local community spots such as the Peace Memorial Park in Okinawa, Central Square in Nagano - a 1998 Paralympic Winter Games venue - and Yokohama’s famous red brick warehouse district.

Each Prefecture will also arrange for its Flame to be lit in a number of unique ways.

Among those include the concentrating of sunlight reflected by the water flowing from an underground lake in one of Japan’s famous limestone caves and traditional methods such as the use of flints and "maigiri" bow drills.

It is hoped the Paralympic Torch Relay will generate excitement and create a festive-like atmosphere in the build-up to the Paralympic Games, scheduled to run from August 24 to September 5, while maintaining the momentum from the earlier Olympic Games, due to take place from July 23 to August 8.

"We believe the Paralympic Torch Relay will raise awareness of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and lead to the realisation of a harmonious and inclusive society," a statement from Tokyo 2020 read.