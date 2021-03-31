A tour of Germany's women's football team to the United States has been postponed for the second year running because of the coronavrius crisis.

The tour would have pitted the Olympic champions against the world champions in at least two friendly matches.

Logistical complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have been blamed for the tour - previously penciled in for June - not going ahead.

"We on the sporting side were involved in making the decision not to travel to the USA," said Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

"US Soccer have also been very understanding regarding the decision.

"We do want to make the trip at some point but right now is not the time for it and so we will have to be patient."

Germany won the gold medal at Rio 2016, but failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The fixtures would likely have served an important role in the US build-up for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Germany, the reigning Olympic champions, have not qualified to defend their title in Japan later this year, where the US will be seeking to add Olympic gold to the FIFA World Cup title they won in 2019.

The US and Germany have won four of the last five World Cups between them.

The Americans won the SheBelieves Cup in Florida last month, while Germany are preparing for home friendlies against Australia and Norway on April 10 and 13.

Japan pulled out of the SheBelieves Cup on coronavirus grounds, opting not to travel to the US, the country with the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world.