Dominican high jumper Brendan Williams has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Athletes Advisory Commission (AAC).

Williams, the first Caribbean athlete to lead the Athletes' Commission at an International Sports Federation, assumes the role immediately and is set to serve as chair until the conclusion of the 2023 CGF General Assembly.

The 33-year-old replaces former Scotland hockey player Rhona Toft, the first chair of the AAC who had sought re-election but was deemed ineligible as she has not competed at either of the past two Commonwealth Games - Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

Williams, who competed for Dominica at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi and in Glasgow four years later, has been the Caribbean representative on the AAC since its formation in 2018.

He is also chair of the Dominica Athletes Commission, a Board member of the Dominica Olympic Committee and serves on the Athletes Commission of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees.

Williams was chosen for the position by the CGF Executive Board, which selects the chairperson of the AAC.

"I am honoured to be named as the new chair of the CGF Athletes Advisory Commission," Williams said.

"My ambition is to proudly represent every Commonwealth athlete and to ensure that the athlete voice is at the heart of absolutely everything the Commonwealth Sport Movement does.

"This is a proud moment for me and my family but also everyone involved in sport in Dominica and across the Caribbean.

"It shows that no matter how small the island, this Movement is built on equality and opportunity.

"I am excited to bring my experience and perspectives to the Commission and the Executive Board and working with all of the Commonwealth regions, members and athletes to support and drive an athlete-centred approach.

"I must also pay tribute to Rhona, who is a great friend and mentor to me, and I look forward to building on her legacy."

CGF President Dame Louise Martin said Williams' appointment was "a special moment for Commonwealth Sport in Dominica and across the Caribbean and I know that the entire region will be enormously proud of him".

Toft also welcomed Williams succeeding her as chair.

"I am so proud of what the CGF Athletes Advisory Commission has achieved and honoured to have played a role in helping to establish the group at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games," she said.

"As the Commission begins an exciting new chapter, I could not be more thrilled to see Brendan appointed as my successor.

"The Commission could not wish for a better or more capable individual to champion the athlete voice and I look forward to working closely with Brendan as he transitions into the role."

The Commission, which serves as the key link between athletes and the CGF, includes seven athletes who represent the six regions of the Commonwealth.

The chair sits on the CGF's ruling Executive Board as the athletes' representative.